Vietnam values traditional friendship with Russia: Party official

Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung said on March 4.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (R) and his Russian guest Vladimir Titov. (Photo: VNA)

Trung made the statement while hosting a reception for Russian First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Titov, who is on a visit to Vietnam for the 13th Vietnam – Russia diplomacy, defense and security strategy dialogue.

Congratulating the success of the dialogue, Trung affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always bear in their mind the valuable support that the Russian people have given to Vietnam during the past struggle for national independence and the current process of national construction and defense.

He also discussed several measures to strengthen the bilateral ties in all areas with his Russian guest.

The Russian diplomat, for his part, spoke highly of the positive development of the Vietnam – Russia relations, and affirmed that Russia has attached much importance to consolidating and developing its ties with the Southeast Asian country.

Titov shared Trung’s recommendations to enhance the bilateral relationship in the coming time, particularly promoting high-level visits in 2024.

VNA