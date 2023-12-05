Vietnam – US trade relation increases considerably

The trade relation between Vietnam and the US has improved remarkably in the last 10 years, as stated by the US Consul General in HCMC in yesterday’s seminar of the Politics Academy Region II.

The seminar was held yesterday in HCMC with the theme ‘Bilateral Relationship between Vietnam – the US’, welcoming the participation of the US Consul General to HCMC Susan Burns.

In her speech, the US Consul General first mentioned the collaboration between the two countries in the fields of economics, technology, and education. She stressed that the trade relation between both nations has increased significantly by 360 percent in the last 10 years.

The two countries are also strengthening their cooperation in the technology field, especially in the aspects of cloud computing, telecoms, and AI. New programs have been launched to help Vietnam modernize its tertiary education system, and in turn develop the human resources in STEM (Science – Technology – Engineering – Mathematics) as well as master the digital economy.

At present, more than 30,000 Vietnamese people are learning or working in the US each year, many of them have benefited immensely from online education and training provided by the destination country.

Seminar participants focused on discussing priorities in the partnership between Vietnam and the US, along with current barriers in institution and regulation adoption. They also talked about the role of the US in helping Vietnam to grow more sustainably and the collaboration in hi-quality human resources training.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam