Vietnam to stop accepting passports for banking transactions from January 1,2026

Under the new regulations, customers must use a chip-based ID card, a standard ID card, or a level-2 electronic ID for identity verification. Passports will no longer be considered valid identification documents for banking procedures.

(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

Starting January 1, 2026, domestic banks will no longer accept passports as valid identification for Vietnamese citizens in any transactions, including payments, cash withdrawals, or card services, according to circulars issued by the State Bank of Vietnam.

Under the new regulations, customers must use a chip-based ID card, a standard ID card, or a level-2 electronic ID for identity verification. Passports will no longer be considered valid identification documents for banking procedures.

The central said the tightened process aims to ensure accuracy, strengthen fraud and forgery prevention, and standardize data across the entire banking system.

From 2026, banks will only allow transactions after customers successfully authenticate their personal information and biometric data.

Customers, especially frequent users of digital banking services, have been advised to update their personal information as early as possible to ensure smooth transactions.

Vietnamplus