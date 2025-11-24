Business

Banking-finance

Vietnam to stop accepting passports for banking transactions from January 1,2026

Under the new regulations, customers must use a chip-based ID card, a standard ID card, or a level-2 electronic ID for identity verification. Passports will no longer be considered valid identification documents for banking procedures.

dsc02080large_wpyk.jpg
(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

Starting January 1, 2026, domestic banks will no longer accept passports as valid identification for Vietnamese citizens in any transactions, including payments, cash withdrawals, or card services, according to circulars issued by the State Bank of Vietnam.

Under the new regulations, customers must use a chip-based ID card, a standard ID card, or a level-2 electronic ID for identity verification. Passports will no longer be considered valid identification documents for banking procedures.

The central said the tightened process aims to ensure accuracy, strengthen fraud and forgery prevention, and standardize data across the entire banking system.

From 2026, banks will only allow transactions after customers successfully authenticate their personal information and biometric data.

Customers, especially frequent users of digital banking services, have been advised to update their personal information as early as possible to ensure smooth transactions.

Vietnamplus

Tags

State Bank of Vietnam Vietnam's passports banking transactions Vietnam's banking system Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn