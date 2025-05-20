Vietnam to export low-carbon rice to Japan

Vietnam is set to make a groundbreaking entry into the 'low-carbon' rice market in Japan with its first export shipment in May 2025.

Cambodian rice

The above information was heard at an international workshop to assess the role and potential of rice production systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Vietnam, held on May 19 in Hanoi. The workshop was organized by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in collaboration with the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ).

This achievement, a direct outcome of Vietnam's determined efforts to green its rice production through impactful programs like the Vietnam Sustainable Agriculture Transformation Project (VnSAT) and the ambitious Mekong Delta low-emission rice initiative, marks a major leap forward for the nation's agricultural sustainability.

Specifically, according to Chairman Pham Thai Binh of the Board of Directors of Trung An High-Tech Agriculture Joint Stock Company in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho, the company is completing procedures to export 500 tons of Japonica rice to Japan in May. This is Vietnam's first low-emission rice product that meets strict technical standards in one of the most demanding markets in the world. Mr. Pham Thai Binh said that although the output is not large, this is a breakthrough step to open the door, affirming the potential of Vietnamese rice in the era of green consumption.

At the workshop, international experts commended Vietnam’s significant progress in transitioning its agricultural production models toward greater sustainability and lower emissions. Regional Director of IRRI Asia Jongsoo Shin remarked that Vietnam has great potential to lead the green transformation in the rice industry.

Director Tran Cong Thang of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Agriculture and Environment (ISPAE), noted that the rice industry currently contributes 48 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector. He emphasized that developing low-emission rice production is an essential direction if Vietnam aims to maintain its competitiveness in the global rice value chain.

In related news, Vietnam will apply a zero percent import tax on rice imported from Cambodia within 2 years.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Industry and Trade posted a draft Circular regulating import tariff quotas for rice originating from Cambodia on the electronic information portal to collect comments from businesses and relevant agencies.

Under the draft proposal, Vietnam will apply a special preferential import tax rate of zero percent on Cambodian rice, but only within the annually specified quota. This tax rate will be valid in 2025 and 2026, provided that the importing enterprise meets two key conditions. First, the rice must originate from Cambodia and be accompanied by a Certificate of Origin Form S (C/O Form S) issued by a competent Cambodian authority. Secondly, the import volume must fall within the officially announced quota.

The method of managing rice quotas is implemented according to the automatic deduction mechanism at the customs office, which means that importers do not need to apply for permission in advance but only need to complete import procedures, and the customs office will automatically deduct it from the total quota until it is exhausted.

This policy aims to implement the Bilateral Trade Promotion Agreement signed between the two countries on April 28, 2025.

A representative from the Ministry of Industry and Trade clarified that this policy serves as a controlled trade incentive rather than a full exemption of import taxes on Cambodian rice. The preferential zero percent tax rate is restricted to a specific quantity, strictly adhering to the quota set for each year.

BY staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan