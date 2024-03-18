Vietnam to export chicken meat to Islamic countries

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will hold a conference in May to announce the export of chicken meat products to Islamic markets with an estimated volume of around 1,000 tons per month.

Illustrative image (Photo: tapchicongthuong.vn)

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, the market of Muslim countries with a total population of around 2.2 billion people offers opportunities for a number of Vietnam's agricultural products.

To date, Vietnamese companies have exported many products such as tra fish (pangasius), vegetables, fruits and rice to this market. However, the MARD believes that there is still great potential to be exploited.

According to the official, to export agricultural products to Muslim countries, Vietnamese products must have Halal certification. In the coming times, the ministry will focus on implementing solutions to tap this market.

Vietnamplus