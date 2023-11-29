Vietnam to build sustainable bond market

The Finance Ministry yesterday held a meeting with related ministries, state agencies, and businesses to collect feedback about the status of implementing Decree No.08/2023/ND-CP.



Decree No.08/2023/ND-CP is about amending, supplementing and suspending the effects of a number of articles of the Decrees prescribing private placement and trading of privately placed corporate bonds in domestic market and offering of corporate bonds in international market.

In the meeting, most participants agreed to the proposal of the Finance Ministry that it is unnecessary to extend the suspension time for the enforcement of the regulation on defining a professional securities investor as a person buying corporate bonds individually.

Another proposal of the Finance Ministry receiving support is not to extend the suspension time for the regulation on mandatory credit rating for individual corporate bonds since businesses have no trouble carrying out this regulation.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi shared that his ministry welcomes all opinions related to the two proposals above in order to introduce the most suitable measure to reality.

“The Finance Ministry is trying to form a sustainable bond market, especially the one for individual corporate bonds”, said Deputy Minister Chi.

The outstanding debt of individual corporate bonds at the end of October is VND1 quadrillion (US$41.25 billion), accounting for 10.5 percent of the GDP in 2022 and 8 percent of the total outstanding debt of the national economy.