Vietnam, Thailand strengthen defense cooperation

Minister of National Defense, General Phan Van Giang on March 15 received outgoing Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura who came to bid farewell at the end of his term.

Minister of National Defense, General Phan Van Giang (R) receives outgoing Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura. (Photo: VNA)

At the reception, Giang highly valued the ambassador's contributions to promoting the Vietnam - Thailand strategic partnership in the fields of politics, diplomacy, defense-security, economics, trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

He added that the contributions help strengthen strategic trust between the two countries, towards upgrading their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Regarding defense cooperation, Giang emphasized that over the past time, the two sides have attached importance to and maintained promoting cooperation in many fields including maintaining defense policy dialogue and consultation mechanisms, exchanges between military forces and branches, training, security, and maritime safety.

Giang thanked the diplomat for his efforts in deepening the friendship and trust between the defense ministries and armies of Vietnam and Thailand, especially in implementing the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries during the 2022-2027 period.

He asked the ambassador to convey his invitation to the Minister of Defense of Thailand and Thai defense enterprises to visit Vietnam on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army, the 35th anniversary of the All People's National Defense Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024), and an international defense exhibition in 2024.

The Thai diplomat thanked Giang and the defense ministry’s agencies for attention to and favorable conditions for him to complete his term in Vietnam and emphasized that defense cooperation has become a pillar and foundation to promote other cooperative relationships between the two countries.

He noted that in his new position, he will keep promoting the cooperation between the two countries, particularly in defense.

VNA