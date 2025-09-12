Public investment stocks see strong gains

Despite continuous selling by foreign investors on the HOSE and a decrease in liquidity, the market had a relatively positive trading day. The public investment and real estate sectors maintained their strong momentum. Several stocks saw significant gains: IJC and KSB hit their daily limit, while others like DIG rose by 2.29 percent, DXG by 2.34 percent, VIC by 1.32 percent, PDR by 1.07 percent, KBC by 1.44 percent, NLG by 2.1 percent, TCH by 2.36 percent, CII by 3.46 percent, HHV by 4.12 percent, VCG by 4.66 percent, and LCG by 3.32 percent.

The energy, consumer, and steel sectors also performed well. PVD gained 4.6 percent, PVS was up 3.51 percent, OIL rose by 4.39 percent, and PVT increased by 1.4 percent. In the consumer sector, MSN was up 4.88 percent, VNM by 3.27 percent, and DGW by 3.31 percent. Steel stocks also saw gains, with HPG rising 2.92 percent, NKG by 2.35 percent, and HSG by 2.5 percent.

In contrast, the banking sector showed mixed results. VPB fell by 2.02 percent, SHB by 1.4 percent, and SSB by 2.24 percent. TCB, MBB, CTG, and TPB all declined by nearly 1 percent. On the other hand, MSB gained 2.21 percent, VIB rose by 1.19 percent, and EIB, VCB, ACB, LPB, and BID all saw increases of nearly 1 percent.

The stock market has once again tilted towards the red: SSI decreased by 1.3 percent, MBS fell by 1.39 percent, ORS dropped by 2.28 percent, VDS declined by 1.27 percent, and BSI reduced by 1.37 percent; CTS, VCI, and VND each saw a decrease of nearly 1 percent. At the close of the trading session, the VN-Index rose by 9.51 points (0.57 percent) to reach 1,667.26 points, with 252 stocks increasing, 84 stocks decreasing, and 40 stocks remaining unchanged.

Similarly, at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also increased by 2.33 points (0.85 percent) to 276.51 points, with 117 stocks rising, 50 stocks falling, and 54 stocks holding steady. Liquidity decreased, with the total trading value on the HOSE nearing VND34.2 trillion, down by VND2.1 trillion compared to the previous session. When including the HNX, liquidity reached VND36.5 trillion, a reduction of VND2.5 trillion from the prior session.

Foreign investors have extended their net selling streak to four sessions on the HOSE, with a total value exceeding VND1.15 trillion. The top three stocks with the highest net selling are HPG at over VND200 billion, SSI at nearly VND179 billion, and FPT at close to VND172 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan