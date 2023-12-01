Vietnam supports Cambodia’s national development: Party General Secretary

Vietnam always supports Cambodia’s national construction and development, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong told President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary.

Vietnam always supports Cambodia’s national construction and development, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong told President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary, who is also member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), during a reception in Hanoi on December 1.

Party General Secretary Trong congratulated Cambodia on its successful organization of the seventh NA election, which reflects the public trust on the CPP led by President Hun Sen.

He expressed his belief that under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the leadership of the Senate and the NA, and the direction of the Government with the CPP as the core, the Cambodian people will continue to achieve new and even greater accomplishments, successfully realising the Political Platform of the CPP for the 2023-2028 period and the goals set forth by the seventh-tenure Government.

The CPV and CPP need to keep preserving and nurturing the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia, ensuring that it continues to grow further, he said.

The host suggested that both sides effectively carry out the contents of the meeting between the two Parties’ leaders and another meeting of leaders of the three Parties of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos across various fields. Emphasis should be placed on enhancing cooperation between the two legislatures, sharing information and experience in law making, and joint supervision over the implementation of agreements and accords signed by the two countries.

He also called for mutual support at multilateral and international inter-parliamentary forums.

Khuon Sudary, for her part, believed that under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary Trong, the Vietnamese people will continue reaping new and greater achievements, successfully realising the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.

Expressing her profound thanks to Vietnam for providing Cambodia with great and invaluable support throughout the years, she affirmed that Cambodia will, together with Vietnam, safeguard, preserve and develop the relationship between the two countries to new heights and pass it on to future generations.

She briefed the host about the recent developments in Cambodia, including the organisational apparatus and personnel of the NA and Government in the new term, as well as the outcomes of her talks with Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Cambodia will continue working closely with Vietnam to effectively implement the agreements and accords reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, she said.