Vietnam supports businesses to develop US$-9 billion Halal market

A forum for cooperation and development in the field of Halal food production in ASEAN was held in HCMC on October 31.

The Halal market is identified as a potential export market which is expected to reach US$1,900 billion by 2024 and US$15,000 billion by 2050.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the global Halal market has great potential. Currently, the Muslim world has more than 2 billion people living in 112 countries, of which 57 countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Halal market is expected to reach US$1,900 billion by 2024 and US$15,000 billion by 2050. The development of the Halal industry will promote the development of accompanying fields and services. It is also an opportunity for Vietnam to attract Muslim investors and tourists, contributing to the country's development and strengthening cooperation with the 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Chairwoman of the HCMC Food and Foodstuff Association Ly Kim Chi said that Vietnam is among the top 20 food exporters globally but has not yet made it into the list of the top 20-30 Halal food suppliers.

Vietnam has only 50 businesses that have been certified Halal with main products being seafood, beverages, confectionery, and vegetarian food.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently approved a project on strengthening international cooperation to build and develop Vietnam's Halal industry until 2030. The project set out major national orientations to open up the potential Halal market and establish a National Halal Certification Center.

HCMC is also proactively supporting the Vietnamese business community to have opportunities to participate more deeply in the international Halal supply chain and increase export activities to Muslim countries' markets.