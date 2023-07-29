Vietnam strives to export more animal products

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the Government has just approved a national plan to deploy key tasks to strengthen the capacity to manage and control animal diseases and ensure food safety of animal origin from 2023 through 2030 with the orientation to livestock product export.

According to the national plan, by 2025, Vietnam will have 6 breeding areas in Binh Phuoc Province, one breeding area in Tay Ninh Province, and 12 other breeding areas in Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Ho Chi Minh City that achieve disease-free status. Moreover, four other breeding areas in Binh Phuoc Province and one area in Tay Ninh Province will meet disease-free status according to the World Organization for Animal Health’s standards.

Furthermore, by 2030, provinces and cities in the Southeast region and the Central Highlands region will build epidemic-free zones according to regulations. Amongst regions, 8 breeding areas in Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh provinces will meet the World Organization for Animal Health’s disease safety standards.

Accordingly, Vietnam strives to export processed chicken to Japan, Korea, Singapore, the UK, Europe, and China. In addition, the Southeast Asian country will export eggs and egg products to Singapore, Japan, Australia, and the United States; export pork to Malaysia, China and honey and bee products to Japan, Thailand and other markets in the world.