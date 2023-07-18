Vietnam, South Korea accept each other's int’l driving licenses

Vietnam- South Korea bilateral agreement on recognizing the International Driving Permit (IDP) that was signed by the two sides on the occasion of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Vietnam in June will take effect from July 23.

Under the agreement, citizens of the Republic of Korea (RoK) with international driving licenses will be allowed to drive in Vietnam within one year starting from the date of the grant.

The Korean National Police Agency estimates that more than 4.3 million Korean citizens are qualified for driving in Vietnam.

The South Korean government previously allowed holders of international driving permits issued by Vietnam to drive in South Korea in accordance with its road traffic rules