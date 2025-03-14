Vietnam sets to develop industry of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test

Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) collaborated with CT Group to organize a seminar titled "Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test: Opportunities for Vietnam” on March 14.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan attended the seminar along with participation from government ministries, agencies, local authorities, universities, semiconductor experts and business leaders. All of them debated strategies for Vietnam’s semiconductor and microchip industry.

Additionally, this event attracted the participation of international experts well-versed in the history and technological trends of the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) industry.

The seminar focused on debating development directions, workforce demands and technological advancements for Vietnam’s OSAT sector.

Delivering his speech at the seminar, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan stated that in the context of digital transformation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the demand for semiconductor chips is growing rapidly.

The intense competition in this sector required a comprehensive ecosystem of research and development (R&D), production and training of a highly skilled workforce.

Ho Chi Minh City recognizes the importance; therefore, the city has implemented various policies, issued under Resolution No. 98 of the National Assembly on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City; Resolution No. 193 of the National Assembly on pilot implementation of special mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation; action programs and implementation plans for Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on scientific and technological breakthroughs, innovation and national digital transformation; plans for Vietnam’s Semiconductor Industry Development Strategy and the Semiconductor Industry Workforce Development Program through 2030, with a vision toward 2050 and so on.

Chairman of CT Group Tran Kim Chung said that in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), the semiconductor industry plays a crucial role in various high-tech fields.

In 2024, the world sold over one trillion chips, averaging 125 chips per person, surpassing any other technology product, with double-digit growth annually.

CT Semiconductor (CTS) is a subsidiary company and the first company specializing in outsourced semiconductor assembly and test in Vietnam. CTS is currently rapidly establishing three factories specializing in outsourced semiconductor assembly and test of Vietnam.

Chairman of CT Group Tran Kim Chung hoped that the Government would soon issue circulars and decrees to implement Resolution 57 of the Politburo and Resolution 193 of the National Assembly, enabling businesses to invest in and develop the microchip and semiconductor technology sector.

At the seminar, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City signed a cooperation agreement with CT Group and Minghsin University of Science and Technology (Taiwan, China) to promote extensive collaboration in research and training in the semiconductor sector.

