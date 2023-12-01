Vietnam, Russia strengthen cooperation in education, science, technology

The Vietnam-Russia Committee on Educational, Scientific and Technological Cooperation convened its fourth meeting in Hanoi on December 1 to review and assess the results of cooperation activities, and outline orientations for the coming time.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Hong Thai said that since the two governments signed an agreement on the establishment of their strategic partnership in education, science and technology in November 2014, the two sides have gained certain achievements in collaboration in these fields, with remarkable contributions of meetings of the committee.

At this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the situation of cooperation in science and technology, and education and training; update each other on the legal basis for educational cooperation; and discuss cooperation between scientific research institutes under the two countries' academies of sciences, scientific and technological cooperation through the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Research Centre channel, and collaboration in atomic energy, artificial intelligence and language training.

Mogilevsky Konstantin Ilyich, Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, stated that Russia pays attention to and promotes strong scientific and educational cooperation between the two countries.

He cited an example that Russia grants Vietnam 1,000 scholarships per year to assist the country in human resources training. In addition, Russia launched an initiative to establish an alliance in engineering and information technology which is consistent with Vietnam's National Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution to 2030.