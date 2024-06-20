Vietnam, Russia further cooperate in education, nuclear, oil and gas

Vietnamese President To Lam and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have witnessed the signing and exchange of 11 cooperation agreements between the two countries' ministries and agencies following their official talks on Thursday.

Vietnamese President To Lam (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

President Putin is on a two-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

During their talks, the two sides have agreed upon major orientations and measures to further enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

The 11 agreements signed include:

1. The Agreement between the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in higher education;

2. The Cooperation Program for 2024-25 between the Ministry of Justice of Vietnam and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation;

3. The Memorandum of Understanding on the Roadmap for the implementation of the Nuclear Science and Technology Centre Project in the territory of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam between the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam and Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation;

4. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre and the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare of Russia on cooperation in developing laboratory infrastructure to prevent and control diseases;

5. The adjusted Investment Registration Certificate for Lot 11-2 granted to Zarubezhneft Group;

6. The Cooperation Agreement on scientific exchange between the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA)

7. The Cooperation Agreement between Hanoi University and RANEPA;

8. The Cooperation Agreement between Vietnam National University, Hà Nội, and the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU);

9. The Cooperation Agreement between Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and the Higher School of Economics (HSE);

10. The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in Vietnam between the State-owned Vietnam Oil and Gas Group and NOVATEK Joint Stock Company;

11. The Memorandum of Understanding between BVIM Management Joint Stock Company and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

VNA