Vietnam – Russia bilateral relations set to reach new milestones

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia (January 30, 1950 – 2025) on February 25, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasised that over the past 75 years, the partnership has weathered numerous challenges and has consistently flourished.

Art performance at the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia (January 30, 1950 – 2025) on February 25 in HCMC. (Photo: VNA)

With political trust, mutual understanding, and complementary strengths, the relationship between Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, and Russia is poised to embrace new breakthroughs, creating new milestones in the bilateral ties.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan pointed out that the remarkable growth of relations between Russia and Vietnam, including HCMC, is not only due to the determination of the two nations' leaders and the commitment of their people but also rooted in shared historical values, traditions, and strategic trust that have been nurtured over generations.The official also expressed gratitude for the invaluable support the Soviet Union, and now Russia, provided for Vietnam during its struggle for independence, national reunification, and economic reconstruction.

He further noted that political relations between Vietnam and Russia have been built on the foundation of high trust and are continually strengthening, with the partnership elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2012. These milestones reflected deep political trust and successful cooperation across various fields, from economy and trade to education, technology, defence, and security.

HCMC has been at the forefront of strengthening relations with Russia, established friendly ties with five Russian regions and organised numerous exchange activities, such as leaders' mutual visits, training programmes for officials, and events to promote economic, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two sides.

Russian Consul General in HCMC Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich noted that the shared history between the two nations is a solid foundation for the Vietnam-Russia relationship.

The 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations marks an opportunity for both nations to confidently look toward the future, ready to embark on new projects and achieve further successes that will benefit both nations and the global community at large.

