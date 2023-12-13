Vietnam reports 13,900 cyberattacks in 2023

There were some 13,900 cyberattacks in Vietnam in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 9.5 percent, according to a report announced by the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) on December 12.

Vietnam is hit by 13,900 cyberattacks in 2023.

The report showed that more than 550 websites of State agencies with the domain name of “.gov.vn” and some educational organisations with the domain name of “.edu.vn” have been attacked, infiltrated and have had advertising codes for gambling and betting inserted into their confines by hackers.

Meanwhile, ransomware attacks have targeted over 83,000 computers and servers, up 8.4 percent from the previous year.

The attacks mainly targeted governmental agencies, banking system, financial institutions, industrial systems and many other important systems across the country.

Particularly, the number of attacks has increased toward the end of the year – the time when agencies, organisations and businesses have to complete a wide range of projects.

The majority were phishing attacks (32.6 percent of the total number), while 27.4 percent of the attacks targeted vulnerabilities of platforms and software installed in computers and servers, and 25.3 percent targeted websites developed by organisations.

With a view to preventing cyberattacks, agencies and organisations should review their cybersecurity, evaluate the safety of their network devices, and deploy a 24/7 security monitoring system.

VNA