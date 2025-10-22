Party Chief witnesses Vietjet’s aviation workforce deal in Finland

The collaboration between Vietjet and Airways Aviation contributes to the new era of partnership between Vietnam and Finland, built on creativity, knowledge, and sustainable development.

Party General Secretary To Lam (sixth from left, back row) witnesses the signning of the agreement between Vietjet and Airways Aviation on developing international aviation human resources in Finland. (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

Vietjet and global aviation education leader Airways Aviation have signed a strategic partnership to train high-quality personnel for the global aviation industry.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam and senior representatives from both governments and businesses, during the first official visit to Finland by a Vietnamese Party chief in over 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Under the agreement, Airways Aviation will collaborate with Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) to implement international-standard pilot training programs in Europe. These will comply with regulations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). The specialized MPL (Multi-crew Pilot License) and CPL (Commercial Pilot License) courses aim to develop a new generation of globally qualified pilots to support Vietjet’s global expansion and sustainable growth strategy.

Vietnam and Finland are committed to deepening cooperation in economic connectivity, science, technology, innovation, and human resources development. The collaboration between Vietjet and Airways Aviation contributes to this new era of partnership, built on creativity, knowledge, and sustainable development.

Vietjet currently employs over 9,000 staff from more than 60 countries and territories, operating actively across Vietnam's domestic and international markets. As a global aviation group, it continues to expand its flight network, attract top-tier talent, and offer world-class services and products. The airline maintains a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region and is preparing for further expansion into major markets in Europe and the Americas.

As an IATA-accredited training partner in Vietnam, VJAA has trained nearly 400,000 pilots, flight attendants, engineers, dispatchers, and aviation professionals, empowering the dream of conquering the skies and driving the industry’s sustainable growth.

Airways Aviation is a globally recognized flight training academy with a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, with over 45 years of experience.

