Live pig prices begin to edge up after weeks of decline

After several weeks of steady decline, live pig prices across Vietnam have begun to rise slightly, signaling a tentative recovery in the livestock market.

Customers buy pork at a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City

Live pig prices in several northern provinces yesterday increased by VND1,000 per kilogram compared to the previous day.

In the North, Tuyen Quang and Phu Tho raised their purchase prices to VND54,000 (US$2.04) per kg, while Hanoi and Hung Yen reached VND55,000 per kg - the highest level in the region. Prices in Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Ninh Binh, and Dien Bien ranged from VND52,000 to VND54,000 a kg.

In the Central and Central Highlands regions, the market remained relatively stable. Thanh Hoa and Nghe An recorded the highest prices at VND53,000 a kg, while Gia Lai and Dak Lak saw the lowest at VND50,000/kg.

Meanwhile, in the South, prices also edged up by VND1,000 a kg in several localities. A kilogram of pork in Mekong delta city and provinces of Can Tho and Dong Thap, Ca Mau all reached VND51,000. Vinh Long followed closely at VND50,000 per kg. Key markets such as Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City maintained stability at VND52,000 per kg.

Despite these slight gains, current prices remain well below the early-2025 level of about VND80,000 per kg. According to agricultural experts, the live pig market has yet to achieve balance. High feed costs and sporadic disease outbreaks continue to exert pressure, suggesting that prices could dip slightly again in the short term especially in areas with large supplies.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan