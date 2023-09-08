Vietnam records over 8,000 new patients with kidney disease annually

Currently, five million Vietnamese people are living with kidney disease and an additional 8,000 cases are detected every year.

This morning, Professor Samuel Vincent G. Yrastorza, Chairman of the Federation of ASEAN Urological Associations struck the gong to open the 2023 ASEAN Urological Associations (FAUA) Scientific Congress in Ho Chi Minh City.

The scientific congress was hosted by the Tam Anh Research Institute which will take place from September 7 to September 9 with the participation of more than 500 delegates being local and international professors, doctors and medical staff in the fields of urology, nephrology and specialized specialties such as robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, urinary tract infections (UTI), urinary tract cancer, kidney transplant, andrology and so on.

The FAUA 2023 is scaled up and draws experts from the Federation of ASEAN Urological Associations, Vietnam Urology and Nephrology Association (VUNA), Ho Chi Minh City Urology and Nephrology Association (HUNA) and other experts from the European Association of Urology (EAU), the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand (USANZ), Asan Medical Center of the Republic of Korea.

Speaking at the congress, Prof. Dr. Tran Van Thuan, Deputy Minister of Health pleasured that the FAUA 2023 has returned to Vietnam after 14 years and the Tam Anh Research Institute under Tam General Hospital System coordinated with the Federation of ASEAN Urological Associations, the Vietnam Urology and Nephrology Association and the Ho Chi Minh City Urology and Nephrology Association to host the event.

The FAUA 2023 is not only one of the prestigious regional and global medical forums in the field of urology but also a prestigious chance for domestic and international experts and doctors to meet, discuss and update current trends as well as medical advances, application of modern technologies in the diagnosis and treatment of urological diseases.

Besides, the congress also attracted the attention of managers and leaders of medical and healthcare service organizations in the region.