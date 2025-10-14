Proposal on establishing marine environmental monitoring station considered

The fifth edition of the Vietnam School of Earth Observation (VSEO-5) opened on October 13 at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon Nam Ward, Gia Lai Province.

The event under the theme “Monitoring ocean color using remote sensing data” is organized by the Rencontre du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) organization in collaboration with the French Embassy and national centers for space study from France.

VSEO-5 serves as an advanced academic training and exchange platform focused on technologies for measuring ocean color radiation from space, with the goal of monitoring changes in seawater color, particularly in Vietnam’s coastal areas.

As part of the event, a workshop will be held on October 13 and 14 to discuss the establishment of marine, climate, and terrestrial monitoring stations in Gia Lai Province. The initiative aims to develop an international-standard marine and oceanographic monitoring station in the coastal waters of Quy Nhon, connected to the BIOMASS satellite signal receiving station operated by the European Space Agency (ESA).

The project is led by Professor Le Toan Thuy, currently affiliated with France’s Center for the Study of the Biosphere from Space. It aims to establish a national database on the environment and natural resources to support research, management, and policy planning for sustainable development in Vietnam.

Scientists, lecturers, and trainees participate in the program.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh