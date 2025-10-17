Media embraces digital future focusing on 5G, AI, and data

A training workshop on digital transformation for local broadcasting and television agencies, focusing on the integration of 5G, AI, and data-driven communication solutions in journalism, was hosted in HCMC on October 17.

Director Le Quang Tu Do of the Department of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information speaks at the training workshop

The workshop, officially titled “Digital Transformation for Broadcasting and Television Press Agencies,” was organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to directly address the evolving media landscape.

In his opening remarks, Director Le Quang Tu Do of the Department of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information stressed that the goal was to provide essential insights to enable local agencies to operate more effectively by leveraging modern digital tools and platforms.

The workshop participants listen to presentations

The workshop featured several expert presentations. Of these, Deputy Technical Director of TV360 (Viettel Group), Pham Ngoc Anh delivered a session on “Applying 5G and AI to Enhance Television Production and Viewing Experience.”

Head of Multimedia, News Center of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station, Ngo Tran Thinh discussed “The Use of AI and Multimedia in Television Content Production.” Deputy Director of Public Services and Digital Transformation at Zalo Platforms (VNG) Nguyen Quang Dieu presented “Effective Policy Communication to Citizens via Zalo Official Account (Zalo OA).”

Speakers underscored that the adoption of digital technologies enables media agencies to produce more creative and engaging content. By leveraging data analytics and audience behavior insights, news production can be personalized to meet the specific information needs of different audience groups.

Delegates agreed that digital transformation is an indispensable strategy for the broadcasting and television press sector. They also called for stronger support from management authorities and technology corporations to accelerate innovation and digital adoption within Vietnam’s media industry.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan