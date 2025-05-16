International

Vietnam protests China's fishing ban in East Sea

The spokesperson reiterated that Vietnam’s position on China’s fishing ban in the East Sea is consistent and has been repeated many times.

hbtk-1552025-4954-1827.jpg
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: SGGP)

The ministry has conducted communications with the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi and handed over a diplomatic note to the Chinese side to oppose this fishing ban, she said.

Vietnam demands that China to respect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel), as well as its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over territorial waters established in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has stated.

Hang made the statement at the ministry's regular meeting in Hanoi on May 15 while answering a reporter's question about China’s recent unilateral imposition of a fishing ban in the East Sea.

She requested China to respect the legitimate rights of Vietnamese fishermen legally operating in Vietnam’s territorial waters and in areas beyond national jurisdiction in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, and not to take any actions complicating the situation, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, and the rules-based maritime order in the East Sea.

Also at the press briefing, when asked about the ongoing joint military drill Golden Dragon 2025 between China and Cambodia, Hang stated Vietnam believes that cooperation between countries should actively contribute to peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world and conform to international practice and law and the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

