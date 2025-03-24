Vietnam, Poland forge defence cooperation

Key collaboration areas include training, UN peacekeeping operations, defence industry, military medicine, and young officer exchanges, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien said at his talks with Polish counterpart Pawel Bejda.

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien welcomes Polish counter part Pawel Bejda. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on March 24 proposed expanding delegation exchanges at all levels to foster mutual understanding, trust, and defence collaboration between Vietnam and Poland.

Key collaboration areas include training, UN peacekeeping operations, defence industry, military medicine, and young officer exchanges, Chien said at his talks with Polish counterpart Pawel Bejda in Hanoi.

The host officer underscored Vietnam's consistent policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, and multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, as well as its "Four No's" defence policy.

Stressing peaceful measures for disputes and disagreements based on international law, Chien emphasised Vietnam's stance on the East Sea issue that relevant parties should adhere to international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and accelerate the talks and signing of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea.

Highlighting successful defence ties under the 2010 bilateral defence cooperation agreement, Deputy Defence Minister Chien commended the progress made in high-level visit exchanges, training programs, peacekeeping efforts, and defence industry. He affirmed Vietnam's readiness to welcome Polish military personnel to study Vietnamese at the Military Science Academy and participate in international training courses at the National Defence Academy.

Deputy Defence Minister Chien also called on Poland to continue supporting defence cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) in accordance with their signed agreement.

For his part, Bejda hailed Vietnam as a key partner of Poland in Southeast Asia, expressing Poland's eagerness to expand cooperation in both economic and defence sectors, particularly defence industry, training, and peacekeeping operations.

Bejda also expressed his hope that, through this talks, bilateral defence cooperation would continue to be strengthened, bringing practical benefits to both sides.

