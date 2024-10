Vietnam strongly opposes all activities that violate its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel), Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet affirmed at the ministry’s regular press conference on October 31.

In response to reporters' questions regarding information that China has deployed military equipment on Hoang Sa's Tri Ton Island, Viet stated that Vietnam is extremely concerned about this information.

"Vietnam resolutely protects its sovereignty by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, especially the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," he asserted.

Vnplus