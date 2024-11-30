Vietnam Online Friday 2024 kicks off

The Vietnam Online Shopping Day (Online Friday 2024) was kicked off on the evening of November 29 at Hanoi Children's Palace.

This annual event is part of the National E-commerce Week, with the message “Proud of Vietnamese products”, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Online Shopping Day (Online Friday 2024). (Photo: Thanh Tam)

Attending and delivering his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan highlighted the pioneering role of e-commerce in the digital economy, with a stable growth rate of 18 percent to 25 percent per year. In 2023, the sector reached US$20.5 billion in revenue and is projected to surpass US$25 billion in 2024.

Delegates perform ceremonies to kick off the Vietnam Online Friday 2024. (Photo: Thanh Tam)

The Vietnam Online Shopping Day runs from midnight on November 30 to noon on December 1, featuring a 60-hour online shopping event with many attractive promotion programs on Vietnam's e-commerce platforms; and the Big OFF festival offering e-commerce experiences at Ho Guom Walking Street and the Hanoi Children's Palace.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Online Friday 2024 is identified as the biggest annual online shopping event in Vietnam.

This year’s event attracts over 30 provinces and cities along with thousands of businesses and major e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, and Sendo.

Livestream program is a part of activities highlighting the Vietnam Online Friday 2024. (Photo: Thanh Tam)

Some of the highlights of Vietnam Online Friday include livestream programs featuring introductions to regional specialties and unique products; voucher festivals offering a range of vouchers and discounts for shoppers; and numerous attractive promotions providing rich shopping experiences for consumers.

Over a decade of organization, Vietnam Online Friday has become a symbol of Vietnamese e-commerce, enhancing the position of Vietnamese goods on the global and promoting sustainable development in the digital transformation era.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan and other delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Online Shopping Day 2024. (Photo: Thanh Tam)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade expected that the Vietnam Online Shopping Day 2024 will achieve a similar result to 2023, with three million orders during the 60-hour event and around 10 million consumers through online platforms.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong