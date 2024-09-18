Vietnam, Netherlands strengthen climate cooperation

Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, who is also Climate Envoy, and some officials of the Netherlands have agreed to enhance cooperation with Vietnam in climate change response while receiving Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang and Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, who is also Climate Envoy of the Netherlands. (Photo: VNA)

At the September 17 meetings, Prince Parme, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit Steven Collet, and Water Envoy Meike van Ginneken noted with pleasure the positive development of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.Parme extended his deep sympathies to Vietnam over great losses caused by Typhoon Yagi.

Hang affirmed that the Netherlands is Vietnam’s biggest investor and leading trade partner in the European Union (EU), saying this year marks the 5th anniversary of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership on sustainable agriculture and food security.

The two countries will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership on climate change adaptation and water management next year.

The official suggested the Netherlands continue helping Vietnam, one of the countries heavily affected by climate change, in improving its response and forecasting capacity, flood and landslide prevention, sustainable water management, green and smart agriculture development, energy transformation, and green transition.She also thanked the Netherlands, one of the key partners of the P4G Summit, for its support to Vietnam as the host of the fourth P4G Summit in 2025, and called for its continued coordination in the preparation and organisation work.

The Dutch side also consented to effectively implement the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the Vietnam-Netherlands Inter-Governmental Committee on climate change adaptation and water management held in The Hague in June.Collet said Dutch firms are interested in the Vietnamese market, and plan to expand operations in the country.

He also suggested the two countries step up cooperation in such areas as high-tech, semiconductors, and renewable energy, and facilitate the exchange of business delegations.

Ginneken noted that hosting the 2025 summit demonstrates Vietnam’s efforts and responsible contributions to addressing urgent global issues, and pledged to support the country in the organisation.

