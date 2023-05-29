Vietnam NASA Space Week takes shape on the horizon

The first-ever Vietnam NASA Space Week will be held in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) and Hau Giang and Binh Dinh provinces in the South from June 5-9, heard a press conference on May 29.

The event will be co-organized by the People’s Committees of Hau Giang Province, Thu Duc City (HCMC), and Binh Dinh Province, and the HCMC Computer Association, with the support of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

It is intended to inspire the younger generation with stories of astronauts and introduce scientific research to protect the Earth, reduce environmental pollution, and warn about the risk of asteroids colliding with Earth.

President of the HCMC Computer Association Lam Nguyen Hai Long expressed his hope that the program will be held annually and that NASA will continue selecting Vietnam as a venue, and upgrade the program to an event of the ASEAN level.

On this occasion, there will be a NASA Stem Day where students will engage in activities in astrophysics, zero gravity, robotics, and virtual reality, among other science-based events.

The annual NASA Week aims to highlight the agency’s achievements and contributions to space exploration, scientific research, and technological development with activities organized by NASA and its partners.