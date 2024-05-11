Business

Vietnam Motor Show to return in October

The Vietnam Motor Show (VMS), the largest playground for the automotive industry in Vietnam, will return in October this year after a year of interruption due to challenging economic conditions.

The Vietnam Motor Show, the largest playground for the automotive industry in Vietnam, will return in October this year (Photo: VNA).

Organised by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) and Vietnam Automobile Importers Association (VIVA), the expo, with a theme on technology and environment, will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, from October 23 to 27.

It is set to gather many leading global brands, including Ford, GAC, Honda, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Meanwhile, for the first time, it will feature motorcycle booths from Honda, SYM, and Yamaha Motor, promising to bring new products and breakthrough technologies to serve the gradually recovering market.

Also participating will be hundreds of brands from related industries such as accessories, spare parts, and other related sectors.A new feature at this year’s edition is the optimal use of technology to enhance the experience and benefits of visitors.

On the sidelines, there will be a seminar on the electrification of transport towards green energy transition, where industry experts will discuss the trend and potential development of electric vehicles, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment in Vietnam.

The organisers are expecting to attract over 200,000 attendants during the five-day exhibition.

