Vietnam, Malaysia upgrade relationship to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and Malaysia have elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of the ongoing official visit to Malaysia by Party General Secretary To Lam.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse host a welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse. — VNA/VNS Photo

Co-chairing a press conference following their talks on November 21, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stressed the significance of the Vietnamese Party leader’s three-day visit marked by the upgrade of the relationship.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including security, defence, maritime affairs, electricity, and digital economy, according to the host leader.

PM Anwar noted that many Malaysian businesses are currently investing and operating successfully in Vietnam and expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue to facilitate Malaysian investments there and support Malaysia in its role as ASEAN Chair in 2025.

The two sides have collaborated in several oil and gas projects and both desire to enhance cooperation in fisheries on the basis of mutual trust and friendship, he continued.

Anwar also expressed his admiration for Vietnam's heroic history in its struggle for national independence and its significant achievements across spheres in recent years.

Speaking at the press conference, Party General Secretary Lam said the two sides committed to maintaining mutual support for each country's development path and consolidating and strengthening their friendly relations and political trust grounded in respect for international law, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political systems, in accordance with each nation's socio-economic conditions, laws, and regulations, as well as the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

The Party chief emphasised that the core pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership include fostering mutual trust and cooperation in politics, defence and security, establishing a solid foundation for the relations, and contributing to a peaceful, stable environment for development through enhanced delegation exchanges and collaboration at all levels and on various channels; and effectively implementing existing dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, and considering the establishment of new frameworks matching the needs and interests of both sides in the new context.

The two sides will strive to raise the bilateral trade turnover to US$18 billion and even higher in a balanced and mutually beneficial fashion, while working together to boost cooperation in the Halal industry and encouraging their businesses to expand investment in the respective markets, Party General Secretary To Lam said.

He said the two sides pledged to ensure mutual benefits from oil and gas collaboration and take into consideration the formation of a cooperative development mechanism in overlapping areas, if applicable. They agreed to enhance cooperation in emerging sectors like digital economy, innovation, science-technology, digital transformation, and green energy, and other crucial realms such as education-training, human resource development, labour, culture, sports, tourism, and people-to-people exchange in order to achieve sustainable development goals.

The two sides consented to actively support each other and closely coordinate in regional and international issues, for peace, security, and stability, especially at multilateral forums, including ASEAN, the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

They will also work to advance ASEAN’s growth and transformation, aiming to realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and beyond, along with strengthening sub-regional cooperation and connectivity, particularly in the Mekong sub-region.

Party General Secretary To Lam stressed joint commitments to continuing with close coordination in maintaining peace, security, stability, and the freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, resolving disputes peacefully, and refraining from threats or the use of force in accordance with widely recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He called on all relevant parties to exercise restraint and avoid activities that could escalate tensions and undermine peace and stability in the region, to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and to soon adopt a substantive, effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.

Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s continued support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and reiterated the country’s commitment to closely coordinating with Malaysia and other ASEAN member states to realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

The Party chief said he believes that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will open a new chapter in the bilateral ties, for peace, stability, sustainable and inclusive development, and shared prosperity, as well as for a united, self-reliant, and prosperous ASEAN Community.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary To Lam and PM Anwar witnessed the exchange a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhancing trade promotion between the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation, and another on renewable energy cooperation between the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and Malaysia’s oil and gas company (Petronas).

VNA