Vietnam, Laos resolved to achieve greater cooperation results

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Hanoi on December 30. (Photo: VNA)

The cabinet leader welcomed Kommasith's visit in preparation for the upcoming 47th session of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and noted that the regular exchange of all-level delegations reflects the unique and close-knit relationship between the two countries.

The visit would yield positive results, contributing to strengthening the Vietnam-Laos great relationship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, he believed.

The PM congratulated Laos on its achievements in maintaining socio-political stability, national defence and security, and economic development, as well as successfully fulfilling its role as the Chair of ASEAN and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024. He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and gives the highest priority to the great relationship.

He conveyed regards from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to the high-ranking leaders of Laos.

For his part, Kommasith thanked Vietnam for its genuine affection and valuable, selfless support during Laos' struggle for national liberation in the past, as well as in the current process of protecting and developing the country.

The Deputy PM stressed that Laos has always closely cooperated with Vietnam in building an independent and self-reliant economy.

The two sides shared the view on the strong development of the bilateral ties across spheres, from politics to defence, security, economy, culture, education-training, and locality-to-locality collaboration.

These achievements are the result of the efforts and close coordination between the two countries’ ministries, agencies, and localities in order to materialise high-level commitments and agreements, especially the outcomes of the September meeting between the two Politburos and the December phone talks between the two Party General Secretaries, they said.

The two sides agreed to actively coordinate with each other to make the best preparations for the 47th session of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and stay resolved to achieve even greater results in 2025.

They agreed to make more breakthroughs in economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

Kommasith pledged to urge Lao ministries and sectors to improve the investment environment and create more favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including those from Vietnam, to invest and do business in Laos, especially in strategic areas such as infrastructure, transport connectivity, and energy.

The official showed his desire for stronger connection between the two economies, and cooperation in improving the legal system to strengthen ties, for the sake of both countries' people.

He expressed interest in learning more about the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) cooperation model, and suggested Vietnam share its experience in tapping strengths and potential for development, towards establishing a Laos-Vietnam industrial park.

PM Chinh praised joint efforts in accelerating several key projects in recent times and exploring new cooperation directions and methods to advance the bilateral partnership into a new phase of more substantive and effective development. He pledged to encourage relevant Vietnamese agencies to closely coordinate with the Lao side.

On the occasion of the upcoming New Year, Kommasith conveyed the warm regards and best wishes from Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane to Vietnam's high-ranking leaders.

VNA