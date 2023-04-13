Vietnam, Laos cooperate in science-technology

The forum for technology and innovative startups ‘Tech – Innovation Laos – Vietnam 2023’ has just been co-held in Vientiane by Vietnam’s Science-Technology Ministry and Laos’ Technology-Communications Ministry.



With a series of seminars under the topics of technology connections, innovative startup activities, ‘Tech – Innovation Laos – Vietnam 2023 is an event to create clear development directions for startup ecosystems thanks to working sessions between technology transfer partners of the two countries.

The event attracts about 1,500 visitors in 67 exhibition sections to observe research results and potential technologies with high potential for commercialization in the fields of processing, produce preservation, IT, digital transformation, e-commerce.

It also welcomes the participation of Vietnamese innovative startup ecosystems, namely Smart Agricultural Village, Community Building and Development Village, Marketing Technology Village.

It is expected that the forum can boost collaboration and technology transfer among educational institutes and businesses of the two countries.