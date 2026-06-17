Vietnam-Laos Border Provinces Justice Conference opens in Hai Phong

More than 150 delegates from Vietnam and Laos gathered in Hai Phong on June 17 for the seventh Expanded Justice Conference of Provinces Sharing the Vietnam-Laos Border.

The event brings together more than 150 delegates from the two neighboring countries.

The conference was co-chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung said that the conference mechanism provides an effective forum for border provinces to enhance legal cooperation, helping improve local livelihoods and maintain a peaceful and friendly Vietnam-Laos border.

Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung delivers the opening address at the seventh Expanded Justice Conference of Provinces Sharing the Vietnam-Laos Border. Photo: Cam Ha

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat expressed agreement with the Vietnamese minister's remarks and thanked Vietnam's Ministry of Justice for its continued support.

Following the opening session, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Thanh Tinh and Lao Deputy Minister of Justice Sisuda Sophavandi co-chaired discussions on civil registration and nationality issues, legal education and aid, civil judgment enforcement, mutual legal assistance in civil matters, and legal workforce training.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat speaks at the event. Photo: Cam Ha

The two sides acknowledged positive results achieved through previous cooperation and agreed on several key priorities for the coming years. These include effectively implementing the 2026–2030 cooperation agreement, advancing the Vietnamese Government assistance project for the Lao Ministry of Justice, strengthening exchanges of experience in lawmaking, law enforcement, digital transformation and personnel training, and further enhancing the effectiveness of the border conference mechanism.

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the seventh Expanded Justice Conference of Provinces Sharing the Vietnam-Laos Border. Photo: Cam Ha

The participants also discussed preparations for activities marking major anniversaries and events in both countries in 2027.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong