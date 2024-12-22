Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 impresses foreign guests

The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, underway from December 19-22 at Gia Lam airport in Hanoi, has left a lasting impression on defence officials and ambassadors from various countries.

Vietnam’s 5P73-VT missile launcher draws attention (Photo: VNA)

The event, coinciding with the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), has been hailed as an invaluable opportunity for Vietnam to bolster its self-reliance in defence industry and technology.

Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy Vice Admiral Angus Topshee expressed his delight at new defence and security solutions on display, adding that he has gained insights into several solutions from Vietnamese and other suppliers at the event.

French Ambassador Olivier Brochet, while touring various booths, including that of the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), praised Vietnam's defence industry, saying that Vietnam holds immense potential for further development.

He underscored the need for Vietnam to establish self-reliant defence industry and technology, assuring that France is ready to support Vietnam as a partner in this endeavor. He also noted that the event presents an invaluable opportunity for Vietnam to enhance the ability of protecting its sovereignty in line with the four no’s defence policy.

Meanwhile, UK Government's Defence and Security Envoy Mark Lancaster said he has carefully studied the Vietnam National Defence White Paper, which outlines the goals of modernising its army by 2030 and diversifying its defence industry partnerships.

The UK is committed to becoming a partner to help Vietnam achieve these goals, he said, believing that bilateral defence ties would keep growing in the future.

Roman Oplesnin, a representative from the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia, predicted that if Vietnam continues to host the event at its current scale, it could become one of the most important annual defence events in the Asia-Pacific.

This year’s expo is larger and more professional, with the participation of nearly 40 countries and over 240 units, he said.

Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Rosoboronexport, part of Russian Technologies State Corporation (Rostec), described military-technical cooperation as a crucial aspect of Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. He also expressed his company’s eagerness to provide Vietnam with advanced, reliable, and effective defence products to equip its army and public security forces.

VNA