International

Embassy works with Singapore to investigate knife attack killing VNese woman

The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore has said that it is coordinating with local authorities to clarify the cause of a knife attack that killed a Vietnamese woman in Hougang on December 10.

knife-attack-3795.jpg.webp
Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store (Photo: straitstimes.com)

Singaporean authorities confirmed that the woman was Dao Thi Hong, a 34-year-old Vietnamese national and a mother of three.

The embassy has contacted the victim's family to assist funeral arrangements.

Hong had moved to Singapore from Hanoi five years ago and worked at the Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store.

A 26-year-old man, reportedly an employee at the store, attempted to intervene the attack and was injured in the process.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect, who was reported to be another employee of the store. He is set to be charged with murder on December 12, an offense punishable by death, according to local media.

VNA

Tags

Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store Vietnamese National knife attack

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn