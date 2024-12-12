Embassy works with Singapore to investigate knife attack killing VNese woman

Singaporean authorities confirmed that the woman was Dao Thi Hong, a 34-year-old Vietnamese national and a mother of three.
The embassy has contacted the victim's family to assist funeral arrangements.
Hong had moved to Singapore from Hanoi five years ago and worked at the Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store.
A 26-year-old man, reportedly an employee at the store, attempted to intervene the attack and was injured in the process.
Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect, who was reported to be another employee of the store. He is set to be charged with murder on December 12, an offense punishable by death, according to local media.