PM hopes for stronger cooperation between Vietnamese, Japanese localities

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 16 suggested Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture establish partnerships with other Vietnamese localities, apart from the Southern province of Binh Duong.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Governor of Japanese Yamaguchi Prefecture Muraoka Tsugumasa in Hanoi on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

The Government leader made the suggestion while receiving Yamaguchi Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa in Hanoi, who was in Vietnam to attend the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Yamaguchi and Binh Duong.

He noted the robust, substantive, and all-round growth of the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership, underpinned by a high level of political trust, saying Japan remains a leading important economic partner, the biggest ODA supplier, the top labour cooperation partner, the third largest investor, and the fourth biggest trade and tourism partner of Vietnam.

Locality-to-locality exchanges and cooperation between the two countries have also flourished, with over 100 agreements on the establishment of partnerships signed, the PM went on.

Briefing Muraoka and his entourage on Vietnam’s major strategic breakthroughs in institution, infrastructure, and workforce, PM Chinh called on Japan to continue its support for Vietnam in implementing these breakthroughs, while fostering cultural exchange, labour cooperation, high-quality personnel training, and joint efforts in response to aging population.

He lauded collaboration outcomes between Binh Duong and Yamaguchi over the past decade, and suggested them expand exchanges and cooperation, promoting the export of Vietnam’s signature products to Yamaguchi and vice versa.

The leader thanked Yamaguchi authorities for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese in the prefecture, helping them improve their livelihoods, skills, and integration into the host society, and expressed his hope for stronger labour cooperation between the two sides.

Muraoka expressed his delight at the elevation of the Vietnam-Japan ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, stressing Vietnam’s growing influence on the global stage.

He appreciated the PM’s suggestions on cooperation expansion and pledged to explore further collaboration opportunities with Binh Duong and other localities across spheres.

The official also reaffirmed Yamaguchi’s commitment to strengthening workforce training and called on Vietnam to open its doors for the locality’s specialties.

