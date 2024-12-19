Murderer of Vietnamese citizen in Singapore arrested: Spokeswoman

Singaporean authorities have arrested an attacker who killed a Vietnamese citizen in the city-state earlier this month, and conducted legal proceedings against the murderer in accordance with the Singaporean law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Speaking at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on December 19 in response to a reporter's question regarding the case, which happened on December 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said that the Singaporean authorities confirmed that a Vietnamese national was attacked and later succumbed to injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.

Immediately upon receiving the information, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore contacted the relevant local authorities to verify the details and urged a thorough investigation into the case, the Spokeswoman said.

She added that the embassy has also assisted the victim’s family in traveling to Singapore to complete post-mortem formalities and repatriate the victim’s remains to the home country.

“On this occasion, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family,” Hang said.

Vietnamplus