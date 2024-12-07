Top legislator receives President of Nagasaki – Vietnam Friendship Association

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Nagasaki on December 7 for President of the Nagasaki – Vietnam Friendship Association Tomioka Tsutomu and its members, as part of his official visit to the Northeastern Asian country.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) receives President of the Nagasaki – Vietnam Friendship Association Tomioka Tsutomu. (Photo: VNA)

Tomioka said the association was established in 2008 and has implemented many practical exchange and cooperation activities between localities of the two countries such as promoting nature and water environment conservation activities in Soc Trang, Quang Nam and Can Tho; advising, participating in delegations of the administration and economic, cultural and educational organisations of Nagasaki prefecture visiting Vietnam; and supporting Vietnamese students studying in Nagasaki. He also shared information about the projects that the association is implementing in the medical field such as diagnosis, medical care, techniques and technology for cancer treatment.

Man expressed his delight at meeting Tomioka and members of the association during his first official visit to Japan as Chairman of the National Assembly. He thanked and appreciated the association's cooperation activities with Vietnam in recent times.

The NA Chairman emphasised that the friendly cooperation between the two countries is developing strongly, comprehensively and substantially with high political trust, and is a bridge to promote local cooperation, cultural exchange and people-to-people exchange more and more deeply.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man noted that multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Nagasaki prefecture, especially in the fields of economy, investment, local exchanges, and people-to-people exchanges, has continued to develop positively, making practical contributions to promoting the close cooperation between Vietnam and Japan. He emphasised that the Vietnamese community in Japan has become the second largest foreign community with nearly 600,000 people, actively contributing to Japan's socio-economic development.

The top legislator stressed that Vietnam has encouraged and created favourable conditions for Nagasaki prefecture to expand exchanges and cooperation with Vietnamese localities to promote the long-standing traditional relationship, bringing practical benefits to the people of the two countries.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested the Nagasaki – Vietnam Friendship Association continue to pay attention to mobilising and urging local authorities to organise more cultural and people-to-people exchange activities; actively support the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Nagasaki prefecture; support, assist and actively participate in activities of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.

Vietnamplus