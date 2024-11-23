Vietnam, India enhance coordination capability in UN peacekeeping operations

The fifth annual Vietnam-India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX 2024) wrapped up on November 22 at the Chandi Mandir cantonment in Haryana state of India.

Vietnamese officers and soldiers attending VINBAX 2024 pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Within the framework of the closing ceremony, India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) members performed rescue activities in the circumstances of earthquake, fire and flooding.

Addressing the event, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kharga Corps Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar said that the drill, which commenced on November 4, has further strengthened the shared vision for peace, prosperity and people. He thanked the Vietnamese side for successfully co-organising VINBAX-2024, contributing to the effective enhancement of mutual understanding.

As India and Vietnam continue to play an important role in the Indo-Pacific region and in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the bilateral relationship is expected to deepen and expand further in the years to come, he added.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Col. Luu Dinh Hien, Commander of the Training Centre of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said that VINBAX is constantly expanding, from the first exercise in the form of tabletop simulation in 2018 to a field exercise in 2022; from the deployment of medical and technical troops in UN missions to the deployment of air force elements and drones in VINBAX-2024.

VNA