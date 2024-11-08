Vietnam heads to development of advanced semiconductor industry ecosystem

The Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Exhibition 2024 (SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024) was opened at the National Innovation Center (NIC), Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park on November 7 morning.

Overview of the Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Exhibition 2024

SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024 is the first-ever and largest international-scale semiconductor exhibition in Vietnam which runs until the end of November 8.

For the first time held in Vietnam, SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024 attracts the participation of more than 5,000 delegates and showcases 100 booths from major technology partners in the semiconductor field such as Cadence, Qualcomm, Intel, Qorvo, Dassault Systemes, Siemens, Tektronix, FPT, Viettel and so on.

Additionally, research institutes, universities, investment funds, businesses, organizations, associations and experts both domestic and international also gathered at the event.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung speaks at the Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Exhibition 2024.

In his opening speech, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung affirmed that the exhibition is a milestone for Vietnam’s efforts in participation in the global value chain of the semiconductor industry, which is a major driver for modern technology and the foundation for the digital economy.

According to him, the complicated geopolitical developments in the world have prompted countries to diversify supply chains and seek more stable and sustainable component supply sources.

With great advantages as a country with stable politics, Vietnam has maintained sustainable digital economy growth for many years. Besides, with a young and abundant workforce, Vietnam gradually becomes a promising destination for investors in the semiconductor field.

The Vietnamese government has issued a Strategy for the Development of the Semiconductor Industry until 2030 and a vision for 2050, with the goal of actualizing Vietnam as a hub for the global semiconductor workforce by 2030 and a global center for semiconductor and electronic technology by 2040.

Vietnam set a goal of not only participating in the global value chain but also building an advanced, attractive semiconductor industry ecosystem in both the region and the world.

Minister Nguyen Chi Dung strongly affirmed that Vietnam has enough conditions to welcome and cooperate with businesses and investors from all over the world in the semiconductor industry.

He believed that SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024 would be a platform connecting Vietnamese businesses as well as the semiconductor business community towards in-depth cooperation. That can help Vietnam become an important link in the global semiconductor supply chain, contributing to sustainable development and common prosperity, as well as creating a motivation for Vietnam to enter a new era.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and the delegates witness a ceremony announcing the cooperation agreement between the National Innovation Center and its partners within the framework of the SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024.

Within the framework of the SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and the delegates witnessed a ceremony announcing a cooperation agreement between the National Innovation Center and partners to develop the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.

A series of workshops, forums, exhibitions, business connection programs and industry connection sessions are scheduled to take place during the two-day exhibition.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong