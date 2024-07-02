Vietnam, France bolster political ties, people-to-people diplomacy

Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien successfully concluded a three-day working trip to France on July 2.

Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien and leaders of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV) (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Chien, offered flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh and visited the Museum of Living History in Montreuil during their stay. They also engaged in meetings and working sessions with key French figures, including member of the Politburo of the French Communist Party (PCF) Taylan Coskun, head of the PCF's Committee on Foreign Affairs Vincent Boulet, President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) Thierry Beaudet, and leaders of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV).

Chien stressed that his visit aimed to solidify the Vietnam-France strategic partnership, strengthen ties between the Communist Party of Vietnam and political parties in France, and between the VFF and the CESE, bolster people-to-people diplomacy and support for the Vietnamese community in France.

The French officials welcomed the trip, saying it contributes to deepening the relationship between the two nations, which boasts over 50 years of diplomatic ties and a decade of strategic partnership.

Discussions resulted in a consensus on measures to enhance cooperation through party and people-to-people diplomacy channels, particularly collaboration between the VFF and the CESE.

Prior to his departure, Chien met with AAFV members and asked for their assistance with popularizing the images of Vietnam and its people to French friends, supporting Vietnamese Agent Orange victims and Tran To Nga in her legal battle against US chemical companies that supplied herbicides for the US army to use during the war in Vietnam.

He also called for supporting the integration of the Vietnamese community in France and sharing Vietnam's viewpoints on the international stage, thus cultivating a strong and enduring partnership that contributes to global peace and prosperity.

VNA