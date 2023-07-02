Vietnam exports 1.5 million tons of rice to Philippines

In the first five months of 2023, the Philippines imported 1.5 million tons of rice from Vietnam, accounting for 89.6 percent of the total number of imported rice to the country.

The information was provided by the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday.

Vietnam continued to be the biggest rice provider to the Philippines with a turnover of US$772.4 million, surging 31.1 percent over the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the first six months of 2023, the rice export of Vietnam has increased by 22.2 percent in term of physical volume and 34.7 percent in value with a total volume of 4.2 million tons and a turnover of US$2.32 billion.

The exported rice price on average was US$517 per ton, surging 5.8 percent over the same period of 2022.