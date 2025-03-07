Vietnam experiencing rapid rise in infertility and sterility rates

At the seminar

The incidence of infertility and sterility in Vietnam is rising swiftly, impacting not only the population but also the health and psychological well-being of couples. This observation was made by Associate Professor, Doctor Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital, during the seminar titled 'Choosing to be a mother: To have children or not to have children', which was organized by the German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with Merck Healthcare Vietnam.

Experts warn that declining birth rates, population decline, and population aging are emerging as global trends, and Vietnam is not immune to this phenomenon - in fact, it may occur at an even faster pace.

The findings from the 2024 mid-term population and housing census conducted by the General Statistics Office in Vietnam indicate that the total fertility rate stands at 1.91 children per woman, which is below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman. Between 2009 and the end of 2022, the fertility rate in Vietnam remained relatively stable, hovering around the replacement threshold. However, in the past two years, specifically 2023 and 2024, there has been a more pronounced decline in the fertility rate. In 2023, the total fertility rate was recorded at 1.96 children per woman, which further decreased to 1.91 children per woman in 2024.

Vietnam faces a dual demographic challenge: declining fertility and a rapidly aging population. The aging index has surged to 60.2 percent in 2024, representing significant increases from 2019 and 2014. The number of seniors (60+) has also grown substantially, reaching 14.2 million, reflecting a clear acceleration in population aging.

By 2030, Vietnam's population of adults aged 60 and over is projected to reach approximately 18 million, a nearly 4 million increase from 2024. Additionally, rising infertility rates have contributed to declining birth rates nationwide.

A 2010 investigation conducted by the Ministry of Health and Hanoi Medical University Hospital in Vietnam estimated the annual incidence of infertility to be in excess of one million couples, representing a rate of approximately 7.7 percent. It was further determined that approximately 50 percent of these couples were younger than 30 years of age.

Associate Professor Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet has indicated that the rising incidence of infertility, coupled with a declining population, accelerates the aging process of the population. In the long term, a persistently low birth rate may significantly affect the social and economic framework, leading to issues such as labor shortages resulting from a growing dependent population and a shrinking workforce, which in turn could undermine national competitiveness and economic stability.

Germany has grappled with a declining birth rate for years, leading to an aging population and shrinking workforce, according to Dr. Josefine Wallat, German Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City. This demographic shift negatively impacts the country's prosperity and makes caring for the elderly more challenging.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan