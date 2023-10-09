Vietnam ensures earthquake-related citizen protection in Afghanistan

The Vietnamese Embassy in charge of Pakistan and Afghanistan announced on September 9 that there have been no reported Vietnamese casualties in a recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

On October 7, a 6.3 magnitude quake coupled with numerous strong aftershocks struck the western region of Afghanistan, claiming the lives of over 2,400 people. This was one of the deadliest earthquakes since the beginning of the year, following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February, which killed more than 50,000 people.

Immediately after the disaster, which caused significant damage in the South Asian nation, the embassy contacted the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad for updates on Vietnamese citizens involved. In addition, it proactively carried out citizen protection work by posting official announcements on its website and liaising with contacts in Afghanistan to seek relevant information.

Vietnamese citizens seeking support can contact the hotlines of the embassy at 92512655785/ 923363336868, or the citizen protection hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Department at 84 981 848484.