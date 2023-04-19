Vietnam Digital Awards 2023 spotlight data potential unlocking

The Vietnam Digital Awards 2023, focusing on the unlocking of data potential, was launched by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) on April 18.



Addressing the launch in Hanoi, VDCA Chairman Nguyen Minh Hong said that in this sixth year of the Awards, the organizing committee reserves special honor for outstanding products, services, and solutions for creating, connecting, sharing, and using data in Vietnam. The Awards will also continue commending state agencies and enterprises in all sectors, not only the IT industry, who have strongly carried out reforms and digital transformation in their activities, he noted.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) designated 2023 as the “year of data” with concrete tasks and targets, including building and launching databases of ministries, sectors, and localities; unlocking data; and protecting data safety.

Hong added the VDCA launched the Awards, sponsored by the MIC and implemented by the VietTimes e-magazine, as a step to help implement the Politburo’s resolution on some policies for active engagement in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Government’s national digital transformation program by 2025, with orientations towards 2030.

Dinh Van Hai, deputy head of the organizing committee’s standing board, said the Awards honor agencies, organisations, and individuals with remarkable achievements in five categories, namely excellent digital technology products, services, and solutions; enterprises and non-business units with excellent digital transformation; state agencies with excellent digital transformation; digital transformation solutions for the community; and foreign products, services, and solutions.

Entries should be submitted online via the Awards website, www.vda.com.vn, between April 18 and June 30. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in early October. Over the last five seasons, the Awards attracted nearly 1,400 entries and honored some 350 agencies, enterprises, and non-business units, along with many outstanding digital transformation products and solutions.