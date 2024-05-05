Vietnam Dairy 2024 returns to HCMC

The 4th Vietnam International Milk and Dairy Products Exhibition (Vietnam Dairy 2024) will take place at Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium in HCMC from May 30 to June 2.

The press conference to introduce Vietnam Dairy 2024 in Hanoi late last week. (Photo: VNA)

Co-organized by the Vietnam Dairy Association (VDA) and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR), the exhibition will feature 200 booths by domestic and foreign enterprises from Australia, Demark, Taiwan (China), New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, France and Vietnam.

Among exhibitors will be Vinamilk, Nestle, Nutifood, Abbott, Vinasoy, Mead Johnson, Care For, Nutricare, VP Milk, and Meiji Food.

Firms will showcase milk and dairy products, ingredients and technology in the dairy industry, processing and packaging lines in the industry, animal feed and veterinary machines, milk testing equipment, packaging recycling and environment treatment technologies, digital transformation services and solutions in the dairy sector and food safety standard management systems.

VDA Chairman Tran Quang Trung described the event as a major trade promotion event to connect domestic and foreign businesses.

"It will also help firms find new partners, expand their markets, and enhance their cooperation in trade, investment, and science and technology to improve their competitiveness, contributing to ensuring the sustainable development of Vietnam's dairy industry," Trung told a press conference in Hanoi late last week.

Several conferences discussing solutions for applying a circular economy in the dairy industry; facilitating consumption of milk and milk products in the Vietnamese market and speeding up digital transformation in the sector will be held on the sideline of the event, Trung said.

"Vietnam's dairy industry has been gradually developing sustainably, in a modern and synchronous direction from raw material production to finished products, with the ability to proactively integrate into the region and the world and meet the needs of customers," Trung said.

He added that in recent years, local businesses in the dairy industry have made increasing efforts to provide customers with high-quality products and their dairy goods have conquered world standards and markets.

Despite difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the domestic dairy industry still produced over 1.86 billion liters of fresh milk in 2023, up 7.5 percent year-on-year. Powdered milk production volume also saw a modest growth of 0.1 percent year-on-year to over 154,000 tons. Last year, the sector recorded a revenue of over VND125.88 trillion (US$4.95 billion) amid the challenging context.

Vietnamplus