Vietnam congratulates Australia on 237th National Day

State President Luong Cuong sent a congratulatory message to Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn on January 26.

Leaders of Vietnam have extended congratulations to Australia on the latter’s 237th National Day (January 26, 1788–2025).

vietnam-australia-flags-1.jpg

On January 26, State President Luong Cuong sent a congratulatory message to Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent congratulations to his counterpart Anthony Albanese. Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man offered congratulations to President of the Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled a message of congratulations to Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.

