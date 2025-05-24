Vietnam commits to building sustainable, inclusive ASEAN Community: Diplomat

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Malaysia and attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Malaysia from May 24-28.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (Photo: VNA)

In a recent interview with the press, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, also Head of ASEAN SOM of Vietnam, stressed that the trip with a clear message of proactive responsibility and readiness to contribute to the bloc's collective endeavors, made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse, is of significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership, marking the beginning of the nation’s regional and international process.

In a recent interview with the press, Mr. Do Hung Viet, also Head of ASEAN SOM of Vietnam, stressed that the trip, made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse, is of significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership, marking the beginning of the nation’s regional and international process.

It demonstrates Vietnam’s strong support for Malaysia’s role as the ASEAN Chair this year and reflects the shared determination to build a community that embodies sustainability, inclusiveness, solidarity, and strength while consolidating ASEAN’s central role in regional peace and stability, he said, highlighting Vietnam seeks to collaborate with other ASEAN member states to shape up strategic orientations and concrete measures to solidify regional cooperation foundation while elevating the bloc’s stature in the coming time.

Vietnam's three-decade ASEAN membership shows that it is increasingly mature, confident, and proactive in both regional bloc participation and broader international integration. This period has confirmed ASEAN as a cornerstone in Vietnam's foreign policy, with General Secretary To Lam emphasizing in his speech at the ASEAN Secretariat in January that standing at a new historical starting point, Vietnam and ASEAN are working together towards ambitious goals.

Over the recent past, Vietnam has collaborated closely with other ASEAN nations in developing strategic documents, particularly the "ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future" to be adopted by leaders at this summit. Vietnamese ministries actively contributed from the initial stages, balancing core principles like internal solidarity and ASEAN centrality while proposing innovative, practical ideas to create breakthroughs across all three pillars of politics-security, economy, socio-culture, and cross-sectoral areas.

Vietnam’s leadership is evident through its role in organizing the ASEAN Future Forums in 2024 and 2025, facilitating discussions on essential regional issues, and substantively contributing to shaping ASEAN cooperation through 2045.

Themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are expected to chart fresh pathways for regional cooperation. Vietnam will work with other member states across three priorities, namely reaffirming multilateralism’s values while enhancing ASEAN’s central role in the region amidst strategic volatilities; launching a new roadmap for community building towards a self-reliant, innovative, proactive, and people-centered bloc; and promoting internal and external connectivity through expanded trade-investment cooperation and fair, transparent, and rules-based multilateral trading systems, according to Deputy Minister Do Hung Viet.

Touching on Vietnam–Malaysia relations, the diplomat stressed that PM Pham Minh Chinh’s visit will help deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Leaders of both sides will exchange notes on specific orientations and measures to inject new momentum and develop bilateral cooperation and connectivity in a deeper and more effective manner.

He went on to emphasize that the elevation of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last November represents the most solid assessment and highest expectation for the Vietnam-Malaysia relationship.

Senior leaders of the two countries have maintained regular visits and exchanges, highlighted by General Secretary To Lam's official visit to Malaysia in 2024 and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to Vietnam for attendance at the second ASEAN Future Forum in February 2025. Recent diplomatic engagement has intensified remarkably, with PM Pham Minh Chinh conducting two telephone conversations with his Malaysian counterpart within a single month to share assessments of the global and regional situation while discussing measures to promote bilateral cooperation and ASEAN collaboration.

Mr. Do Hung Viet described economic cooperation as an important pillar in the Vietnam – Malaysia relationship, stating Malaysia currently ranks as Vietnam's third-largest trading partner within ASEAN and 9th globally, while also standing as Vietnam's third-largest investor among ASEAN countries.

Both countries share similar development aspirations and place people at the heart of national development. Vietnam has positioned its people as the center, subject, goal, driving force, and resource for sustainable national development. Similarly, Malaysia aims to become one of the world's top 25 countries in the human development index within the next decade. This alignment, Viet said, demonstrates profound affinity between the nations extending beyond geographical proximity to encompass long-term development philosophy and priorities.

He expressed his belief that PM Pham Minh Chinh’s visit will also strengthen political trust between the two countries, remove bottlenecks, and outline concrete steps to bring into full play the Vietnam – Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the two countries’ people as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region.

Vietnamplus