Vietnam, China hold 13th session of Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao co-chaired the 13th session of the Vietnam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee in China on September 29.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (L) and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao shake hands before co-chairing the 13th session of the Vietnam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee (Photo: VNA)

At the session, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien said Vietnam and China should promote cooperation in investment and supply chains, with priority given to digital economy and green economy.

He also informed the Chinese side that the Vietnamese Government has issued policies and mechanisms to develop electric vehicles. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is also compiling a development strategy for the Vietnamese automobile industry to 2030 with a vision to 2045, which will include vehicles fuelled by electricity and green energy.

In particular, the minister appreciated the Chinese side’s proposal on promoting cooperation on industrial parks, saying that Vietnam pays great attention to this issue, with the aim of enhancing connectivity and mutual supplementariness between IPs of the two countries.

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien also called for close collaboration to ensure smooth trade through border gates and further investment in border gate infrastructure as the cross-border movement of people, vehicles and goods is surging.

He asked China to open the market for more farm produce from Vietnam such as citrus fruits, avocado, custard apple, wax apple and black cardamom, while early completing, and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce to push for the removal of Vietnam’s rock lobster from the list of wildlife banned from transport and trade in China.

He proposed that the two sides direct their relevant agencies to guide enterprises in using the Vietnam-China container transporting railway route and accelerate the establishment of a Vietnam trade promotion office in China.

Minister Wang Wentao suggested that Vietnam has policies to encourage power projects, and continue negotiations for the signing of an MoU on cooperation in production and supply chains.

He put forwards solutions to boost trade, including holding negotiations and signing cooperation documents in farm produce trade, and urged stronger cooperation in e-commerce.

Minister Wang Wentao affirmed that he will assist the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade in setting up partnerships with Chinese localities and enhancing ties between localities of the two countries.

The outcomes of the session will be reported to the Prime Ministers of their respective countries and serve the upcoming external activities of the two countries’ Parties and States.

Vietnamplus