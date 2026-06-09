Vietnam, China deepen people-to-people friendship, cooperation

Welcoming Xian Hui and the CPPCC delegation to Vietnam, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai said that amid the positive development of relations between the two Parties and countries, the visit would help strengthen exchanges, consolidate political trust and further deepen friendship and cooperation between the two organisations.

She welcomed the outcomes of earlier talks between the VFF and the CPPCC, expressing confidence that they would provide a basis for expanded cooperation in the coming time.

Reviewing recent developments in bilateral ties, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai highlighted the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, as well as the eighth meeting between representatives of the two Politburos in April 2026. The activities, she said, yielded important results across various fields, fostering trust and friendship among ministries, sectors and localities of the two countries and promoting cooperation in all areas.

Recalling cooperation between the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC, she proposed that the two sides soon sign a cooperation agreement to implement the six areas identified during the talks.

Noting that Vietnam regards science and technology as a key development driver, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai expressed her hope that China would continue sharing experience in scientific and technological innovation, particularly in railway technology development.

She stressed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always value and remember the sincere support provided by the Party, State and people of China during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its current national construction and development.

For her part, Xian thanked the VFF Central Committee for its warm reception and congratulated the organisation on the success of its 11th National Congress for the 2026–2031 term and its recent achievements.

She noted that General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping recently held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam. The two leaders agreed to guide ministries, sectors and localities in implementing the overall goal of the “six major orientations” to advance the China–Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level.

The CPPCC, she said, stands ready to work closely with the VFF in implementing the important common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, enhancing exchanges and cooperation, and promoting the building of the China–Vietnam community with a shared future more deeply and substantively.

The two sides agreed to increase exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, and coordinate preparations for the fourth friendship exchange between the VFF Central Committee, the CPPCC and border localities of the two countries, scheduled to be held in Vietnam in 2027.

They also agreed to encourage cooperation between VFF and CPPCC bodies at all levels and their member organisations, particularly youth, women’s and trade union organisations, while stepping up communications on the traditional friendship between the two countries' people. The two sides will also study and promote the signing of a new memorandum of understanding on cooperation to provide a basis for stable and long-term collaboration.

Earlier the same day, a VFF delegation led by Vice President Hoang Cong Thuy held talks with the CPPCC delegation led by Xian. The two sides reviewed cooperation activities and discussed measures to further strengthen collaboration in the future.

VNA